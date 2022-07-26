NFL World Reacts To Difference Between Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Doug Pederson speaks to the media during a press conference introducing him as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

There are already multiple noticeable differences between Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen was asked about them when speaking to the media on Tuesday and didn't hold back.

“It’s a professional locker room. It’s a professional setting. He’s talking to us like grown men," Allen said.

If that's not an indictment on Meyer, then what is?

Meyer didn't even last one season in Jacksonville after he was hired going into last season. Meyer was relieved of his duties when the team was 2-11 amid a lot of issues on and off the field.

Pederson was hired following the season after he took the 2021 season off. He was relieved of his duties as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach following the 2020 season.

Fans aren't surprised that Pederson is doing a better job than Meyer did.

"Had to get the hire right. Doug Pederson inserts a floor for the Jags culture. They won’t fly off the rails. Betting on Lawrence to lead them to success without distraction," one fan tweeted.

Even though the Jaguars likely won't make the playoffs this season, they won't be a pushover.

Pederson is going to have them ready to play every week.