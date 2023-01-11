NFL World Reacts To Discouraging Lamar Jackson Update

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in just a few days, but the team is already getting bad news.

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't played in over a month and it doesn't seem like he'll be suiting up this weekend either. Reporters at Ravens practice today noted Jackson isn't participating - again.

"Lamar Jackson again not practicing for Ravens. It’s been 38 days since he was last taking part in game or practice. Tyler Huntley was on field but again not throwing with his sore shoulder," Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec said.

Fans aren't too thrilled with the state of the Ravens quarterback situation right now. "Oh boy !! Just end the season please," one fan said.

Other fans think Jackson's career with the Ravens is over. "Definitely have seen the last of Lamar. It’s been real," one fan said.

Other fans are hoping running back J.K. Dobbins will have a massive game to keep the Ravens in the game. "JK Dobbins 200 yards/3 TD game loading," a fan said.

Can Baltimore defeat Cincinnati without Lamar?