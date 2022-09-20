NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Browns Fan News

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Fans wait for the start of the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns lost in epic fashion as the New York Jets stormed back for a 31-30 win.

During the late stages of the game, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was walking into the tunnel when he was hit with debris from the stands. Now, according to a statement from the team, they've identified the fan and plan to ban the fan.

Video of the incident went viral on social media. Most fans had something to say about the punishment of Deshaun Watson.

"A fan that threw a bottle that grazed the multimillionaire hand of Jimmy Haslam received a more severe punishment that Deshaun Watson," one fan said.

"I was down there when this happened. It wasn’t the only one either. Luckily the other one landed about 10 rows from the field," another fan said.

"The real punishment would have been to make him attend all the remaining Browns home games lol," another fan joked.

All jokes aside, hurling debris from the stands at anyone walking on the field isn't a good idea.