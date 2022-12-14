NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Tom Brady Conversation

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's sex life was brought up during the latest edition of "Howard Stern LIVE." No, we're not kidding.

“Mad Dog, the big question everyone wants to know, with Brady getting divorced and because you’re close to him … is he having sexual relations with women, now that he is divorced, what’s going on there? What’s your best guess, I know you don’t know for sure,” Howard Stern asked Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo.

Believe it or not, Russo actually responded to that question.

“You mean to tell me right now that Tom Brady — I understand he wants to study football 24/7, but the Bucs are having a lousy year … you mean to tell me that Tom Brady is going sexless in the last 18, 19 weeks? I would find that hard to believe,” Russo said.

Football fans are understandably confused as to why Stern felt the need to ask this question.

"Howard doing anything to stay relevant," one person commented.

"Stern's repulsive," another person wrote. "Tom Brady deserves privacy. He's human, after all."

It's hard to imagine Brady cares what Stern says about his sex life.

Brady's current focus is on revitalizing the Buccaneers' passing game, and of course, being a good father.