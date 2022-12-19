NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Willie McGinest Video

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player Willie McGinest attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Former Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest is in serious legal trouble after a disturbing video of him made the rounds on social media today.

The video, shared by TMZ, shows McGinest and some other men brutally attacking a man in the middle of a restaurant. McGinest and the others walk right up to the man, get in his face and then pull him out of his seat to start beating on him.

At one point, McGinest can be seen grabbing a bottle and using it to hit the victim. He is then seen leaving the frame as the victim is tended to by other patrons.

The video is going viral with tens of thousands of views so far. Users on Twitter are stunned speechless by the scenes and can't imagine why McGinest would do what he did:

Willie McGinest played 12 of his 15 NFL seasons for the Patriots, making two Pro Bowls and winning three Super Bowls with them. He played his final three seasons with the Cleveland Browns before retiring after the 2008 season.

McGinest has since gone into broadcasting and has worked as an NFL analyst at NFL Network.

But now he has been arrested on assault with a deadly weapon charges.

We will keep you posted on any new developments.