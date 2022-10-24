NFL World Reacts To DK Metcalf Injury Diagnosis News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have been flying high in recent weeks but may have to continue on without star wide receiver DK Metcalf after a scary-looking leg injury against the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday.

However, the news is not quite as bad as once feared. Speaking to the media on Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury that does NOT require surgery.

As a result, an injury that was once believed to be season-ending might be healed up before the end of the year. But that doesn't mean Metcalf's timetable is predictable.

The NFL world was happy to see that Metcalf's injury is recoverable and is cautiously optimistic that he will return. Though some are wondering just how soon that return might be.

DK Metcalf is the Seahawks' No. 2 receiver on the season, recording 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns through seven games. Only Tyler Lockett has more catches and yards.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has been so good that they haven't even needed to rely on their passing game - even as quarterback Geno Smith puts up some of the best numbers in the NFL.

As much as the Seahawks would like to have Metcalf, they're building their team in such a way that they can win without him - potentially.

Will DK Metcalf play another down for the Seahawks this season?