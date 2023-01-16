NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Decision For 2023

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As if there was any doubt, head coach Mike McDaniel is going to be back with the Miami Dolphins next year.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins are set to move forward with all three of McDaniel, general manager Chris Grier, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"Dolphins haven’t had any conversations about moving onto next season without Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or Tua Tagovailoa (assuming he’s healthy), per sources. All three remain in the team’s plans," Darlington tweeted.

Considering that the Dolphins just made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and gave the Bills everything they could handle on Sunday afternoon, this was always the likeliest outcome.

Fans on social media are not surprised by Darlington's report.

"I figured this would be the case. People have been calling for Grier’s head, but that never seemed realistic," another tweet read.

The Dolphins will now focus on taking another step forward next season as they haven't won a playoff game since 2000.