NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Major Losses Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As if not having star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for today's game against the New England Patriots wasn't rough enough for the Miami Dolphins, they've got a bunch of other star players set to miss today's game too.

The Dolphins just released their inactives list for today's big game against the Patriots and it is rough on them to say the least. Tua is the headliner, but they'll also be without starting left tackle Terron Armstead, starting cornerback Xavien Howard and pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Armstead and Howard were both just voted to the Pro Bowl. Their absence will be felt in a big way.

Dolphins fans are not feeling too good about their chances of winning without those players right now. Many suspect that things could get ugly against the Patriots since they have so many backups playing:

The Miami Dolphins are 8-7 but a loss to the Patriots would take their playoff destiny out of their hands. If they lose today, they would have to beat the New York Jets next week and get some help in order to make the playoffs.

Maybe the Dolphins are putting all of their eggs in the Week 18 basket and exercising an abundance of caution in a game that they don't think they can win.

But if the Dolphins miss the playoffs, it will go down as one of the biggest meltdowns in NFL history.