The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Owner’s Honest Admission

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins, owner Stephen M. Ross of the Miami Dolphins and CEO Tom Garfinkel of the Miami Dolphins look on during pre-game warm-upMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins, owner Stephen M. Ross of the Miami Dolphins and CEO Tom Garfinkel of the Miami Dolphins look on during pre-game warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When the Miami Dolphins shockingly fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday, some thought the team must have a handshake deal with a candidate like Jim Harbaugh. Not so fast.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has no interest in entertaining bringing Harbaugh in.

“I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan,” Ross is quoted as saying.

It goes without saying that Ross’ comments drew a reaction on social media.

“I want to win… but not that much,” one fan commented.

“This is so angering to me,” another fan tweeted. I like the Dolphins. I (almost) always love an underdog,” he continued. “But this is the equivalent of chewing your cuffed left hand off while holding the key on the right.”

“Then there should have been zero reason to fire Flores,” replied former NFL receiver Rob Carpenter.

“This should bring an end to all speculation [between] Harbaugh and Miami…” said Michigan insider Sam Webb.

“‘I’m just a guy. Standing in front of a fan base, Asking you to trust him,'” tweeted WSMV’s Chris Harris.

“‘If you think we actually had a plan, you clearly don’t understand the Miami Dolphins,'” commented James Dator of SB Nation.

It appears the Dolphins owner truly bleeds blue. Stay tuned.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.