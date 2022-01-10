NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Owner’s Honest Admission

When the Miami Dolphins shockingly fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday, some thought the team must have a handshake deal with a candidate like Jim Harbaugh. Not so fast.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has no interest in entertaining bringing Harbaugh in.

“I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan,” Ross is quoted as saying.

It appears the Dolphins owner truly bleeds blue. Stay tuned.