NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Significant Injury Blow

The Miami Dolphins may have to go without one of their key offensive weapons in next week's wild card matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the Fins' playoff-clinching win over the Jets on Sunday. Leaving his status is in doubt.

The NFL world reacted to Miami's potentially huge injury blow.

"Hopefully Mostert can recover and play, he's earned his playoffs! But hey, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, it's time to STEP IT UP," a fan replied.

"Noooooo, Raheem was a key piece to that win yesterday and I was loving every minute of him getting the crowd and team going. He almost made it the full year without any major injury which has been an issue, would be a shame if he missed Bills game, he deserves a playoff game," another said.

"Man we don’t like this. Rest up king."

"Poor guy. That sucks. Just can’t stay healthy," another tweeted.

"I hate it here."

Here's to hoping Mostert will be alright to go come next week.