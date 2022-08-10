NFL World Reacts To Dolphins, Texans Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans agreed to a relatively minor trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for veteran tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-rounder.

Shaheen's two Miami after being acquired from the Chicago Bears - who drafted him in the second round. In those two years he appeared in 28 games, starting 12, and brought in 24 receptions for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

One Dolphins fans didn't think Shaheen was going to make the roster, so the trade was a good move.

"Shaheen was unlikely to make the team’s roster behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, and Cethan Carter on the depth chart. #Dolphins save nearly $2M in cap space with the move," the message said.

At least one Texans fan is hoping this is a buy-low option for the team.

"Nice low risk, potentially high reward move by the Texans. Former second round pick in 2017," the fan said.

"Miami finally makes the trade with Houston we have all been waiting for," another fan joked, talking about the Deshaun Watson rumors.

Was this a good trade for both sides?