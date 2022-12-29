NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson's Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches his team warm up before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Week 17 has no effect on the Jacksonville Jaguars' postseason outlook.

The Jags will take on the Tennessee Titans in a winner-take-all season finale for the AFC South Crown and playoff berth in Week 18. But first, the team has to face off against the Houston Texans in an inconsequential matchup this weekend.

The idea of resting the Jacksonville starters has been floated ahead of Sunday's game — but head coach Doug Pederson isn't having it.

“There’s never a meaningless game… The only way I rest players is if they’re hurt and can’t go," he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this announcement from Pederson.

"That’s MY coach. LFG! #DUUUVAL," one fan wrote.

"Winning momentum should not stop," another added.

"That’s the mindset you want in your coach," another said.

The Jaguars have some serious momentum after a rough start to the season. Last year's league-worst squad is now 7-8 after notching wins in four of their last five games.

Mike Vrabel and the Titans seem to be taking a different approach to their inconsequential Week 17 matchup. Superstar running back Derrick Henry is doubtful to take the field against the Cowboys tonight, likely for load management reasons.

We'll see which strategy pays off in Week 18.