NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Best Team Admission

Drew Brees made his pick for the best team in the National Football League earlier this week.

According to the former New Orleans Saints star turned NBC analyst, the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the league – and it’s not even close.

The Bills are 4-1 on the season following last week’s win over the Chiefs.

“I think the Bills are the best team in football right now and it’s not even close,” Brees told WWL’s SportsTalk with Bobby Hebert, Kristian Garic and Mike Detillier. “What they’ve done defensively, pitched two shutouts in the last four games. Offensively, they’ve scored darn near 40 points a game.”

Brees was very impressed by Buffalo’s win over Kansas City.

“You saw those big plays…Kansas City defense has just been giving up big play after big play this season, but still, you’ve got to be able to execute those big plays and they’ve done that,” he said.

Drew Brees: Bills are best team in the NFL, 'and it's not even close' https://t.co/96PAgWQej5 — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@WBEN) October 17, 2021

Bills fans will take it.

“Always thought Brees was a smart man,” another fan added.

“I’ve always loved Drew Brees!” one added.

Of course, it’s only the middle of October, so it doesn’t mean much right now. Still, the Bills are clearly positioned for a deep run.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is a fan, too.

“Buffalo, they could win it all,” Favre said on Sirius XM Radio. “It’s way premature but they have the pieces in place, and the experience to win at all.”

The Bills are set to play the Titans on Monday night.