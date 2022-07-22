NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees' Post-NFL Announcement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Brittany Brees and NFL Player Drew Brees attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Drew Brees is one of the most competitive players the NFL has ever seen. You really thought that side of him would vanish during retirement?

On Thursday morning, Brees announced he's become a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club - a Major Pickleball League team.

"I’m stoked to be the newest team co-owner for Mad Drops Pickleball Club in Major League Pickleball! Our 12 team co-ed league represents an incredibly competitive & exciting brand of Pickleball. Tune in as MDPC makes a run at the championship at our next MLP even in Newport Beach on August 5-7! So many great things ahead with MLP! See u there! @maddropspc @majorleaguepb," he said on Instagram.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

It's only a matter of time before more former professional athletes become involved.

"NFL all-time leader in pass TD NFL all-time leader in pass yards 13x Pro Bowler Super Bowl champion Co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club Drew Brees has joined the ownership ranks of @MajorLeaguePB," said the Sports Business Journal.

"Welcoming new Mad Drops Pickleball Club team co-owner @DrewBrees to the MLP family!" said Major League Pickleball.

"Drew Brees is now the co-owner of a Major League Pickleball team — Mad Drops Pickleball Club," said Front Office Sports.



Who knows? Maybe we'll soon see Brees take the court himself trying to lead the Mad Drops Pickleball Club to victory.