NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Big Return On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 08: Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to in the preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on August 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles may have the best record in the NFL, but they'll need all hands on deck to beat the San Francisco 49ers and reach the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Fortunately for them, it looks like they're right on the path to being at full strength. NBC's Dave Zangaro noted on Thursday that Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was back at practice today for the first time in weeks.

Maddox has not played since Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys and only played in nine games all season. When healthy though, he's rock solid as a corner and capable of making big plays in coverage or the open field.

In nine games, Maddox started eight games and finished the season with 43 tackles, one interception, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack.

Eagles fans are understandably thrilled to see Maddox on the way to recovery and potentially playing this weekend.

The Eagles didn't need Avonte Maddox in the starting lineup to knock off the New York Giants this past week. But the San Francisco 49ers' offense is a different animal and the Eagles can only benefit from his presence in the game.

With a first Super Bowl berth since 2017 on the line, the Eagles will be happy to have anyone they can get on the field for them.

Will the Eagles be able to shut down the 49ers' passing attack in the NFC Championship Game?