NFL World Reacts To Eagles’ Crushing Injury News

A general view of the Philadelphia Eagles stadium.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles received some crushing injury news following their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to multiple reports, veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham is out for the year with a torn Achilles injury.

Graham, 33, has been with the Eagles since 2010. The former first-round pick out of Michigan has been a stalwart for the Philadelphia defense. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and a Pro Bowler last season.

Unfortunately, the Eagles will have to move forward without him in 2021.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni admitted following the game that it’s a crushing injury blow for his team. Philadelphia suffered multiple injuries on Sunday afternoon, with lineman Brandon Brooks also going down.

Brooks’ injury status is unclear.

The Eagles dropped to 1-1 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

Philadelphia is scheduled to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a huge NFC East showdown next Monday evening.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.