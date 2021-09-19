NFL World Reacts To Eagles’ Crushing Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles received some crushing injury news following their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to multiple reports, veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham is out for the year with a torn Achilles injury.

Graham, 33, has been with the Eagles since 2010. The former first-round pick out of Michigan has been a stalwart for the Philadelphia defense. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and a Pro Bowler last season.

Unfortunately, the Eagles will have to move forward without him in 2021.

It’s being reported that DE Brandon Graham tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season…absolutely brutal Best wishes in recovery @brandongraham55 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/cHTWeUFhMk — Eagles Nation (1-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) September 19, 2021

Can confirm the same about Brandon Graham, per NFL source. Not a surprise considering how the injury occurred. Brutal loss for the #Eagles. BG is the team’s heart and soul, not to mention still one of their best defenders. https://t.co/KWaKKbz6OO — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 19, 2021

Brandon Graham is my favorite Eagles player ever. Just so bummed about this one. Really hope he’s ok. — James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) September 19, 2021

Source confirms @RealDGunn report that Brandon Graham tore his Achilles and is lost for season. Just terrible news pic.twitter.com/A1Joatr2zp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 19, 2021

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni admitted following the game that it’s a crushing injury blow for his team. Philadelphia suffered multiple injuries on Sunday afternoon, with lineman Brandon Brooks also going down.

Brooks’ injury status is unclear.

Nick Sirianni says it will be a big blow to be without Brandon Graham Nick doesn’t have all the information yet on Brandon Brooks pic.twitter.com/6hBfDAjlJA — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 19, 2021

The Eagles dropped to 1-1 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

Philadelphia is scheduled to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a huge NFC East showdown next Monday evening.