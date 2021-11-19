NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.

Goedert was scheduled to become a free agent after this season, making this extension essentially a re-sign for the Eagles. Now, he’s locked in through the 2025 season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this big-time contract news.

Can't wait to see him grow https://t.co/UgVUQjPn2x — The Boy who Lived 🌩 (@PuffleHuff_) November 19, 2021

We all roast Howie – deservedly – but with this deal, drafting D Smith and L Dickerson, getting Miami's No. 1 pick for a song, bringing J Howard back for nothing . . . is it possible he's having a good year? https://t.co/1qfqifKqxj — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) November 19, 2021

Scratch his name from Jets’ potential free-agent wish list in ‘22. Douglas drafted him in Philly. Jets need a TE desperately, obviously. https://t.co/NbGXcIvQEm — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 19, 2021

Great draft pick who deserved to get paid after the Zach Ertz era. https://t.co/GLxbfzryhy — Jacob Gilmore (@jacobdgilmore) November 19, 2021

Good gravy! 😮

That’s a lot of coin for a Goedert level tight end. https://t.co/SgPMYSVcvx — Linus74 (@PenCapChew27) November 19, 2021

Obviously solid player, but feels like we’ve been waiting for him to make the jump to be a top TE for years. Now he’s getting paid like one anyway. Still just 26 https://t.co/syLA8uTWA4 — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) November 19, 2021

Dallas Goedert is being paid like an elite TE in this league. There's nothing to suggest he won't become / already is, just that. Big fan of this signing, and it'll look like chump change in 2025. Kyle Pitts is hype right now. https://t.co/aRqMnyiESr — Max (@PhillySportsMax) November 19, 2021

Through nine games this year, Goedert has logged 29 receptions for 429 yards and two touchdowns — ranking eighth amongst NFL tight ends in receiving yards. He’s the second leading receiver on the Philadelphia roster behind only first-round rookie DeVonta Smith.

While making Goedert the third highest paid tight end in the league may seem like an overpay, the 26-year-old TE is expected to improve his production — especially now as the Eagles’ primary tight end target.

Earlier this year, Goedert was splitting targets with his veteran TE partner Zach Ertz. But now that Ertz has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the newly-paid receiving threat can spread his wings as the lone tight end option.

With some new money in his pockets, Goedert will look to prove his worth in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.