NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.

Goedert was scheduled to become a free agent after this season, making this extension essentially a re-sign for the Eagles. Now, he’s locked in through the 2025 season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this big-time contract news.

Through nine games this year, Goedert has logged 29 receptions for 429 yards and two touchdowns — ranking eighth amongst NFL tight ends in receiving yards. He’s the second leading receiver on the Philadelphia roster behind only first-round rookie DeVonta Smith.

While making Goedert the third highest paid tight end in the league may seem like an overpay, the 26-year-old TE is expected to improve his production — especially now as the Eagles’ primary tight end target.

Earlier this year, Goedert was splitting targets with his veteran TE partner Zach Ertz. But now that Ertz has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the newly-paid receiving threat can spread his wings as the lone tight end option.

With some new money in his pockets, Goedert will look to prove his worth in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.