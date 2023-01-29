NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Niners Pregame Altercation

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's getting a little nasty before the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward were shoving each other near midfield before the game.

Here's a video:

The NFL community is fired up for this contest to start.

"AJ Brown about to go off. Not a great idea to give that guy added fuel," another tweet read.

The winner of this game will advance to the Super Bowl in two weeks to play against either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs.

For the Eagles, it would be their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2017-18 season while it would be the 49ers' first appearance since the 2020-21 season.

This game will be televised by FOX.