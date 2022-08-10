NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Running Back Signing

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: A row of Philadelphia Eagles helmets rest on the sidelines before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 24, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing undrafted rookie running back DeAndre Torrey after welcoming him for a workout on Wednesday.

Torrey was a standout running back for North Texas from 2018-21. Through his senior season in 2021, the dynamic RB recorded 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this notable running back signing for the Eagles.

"Game changer. Calling it now," one fan wrote.

"Eagles add their fourth RB under 5’10”, which might lead the NFL," another said.

At 5-foot-7, 195 pounds, Torrey doesn't exactly have the prototypical NFL body. But given his elite explosiveness and production at the collegiate level, he could be a solid addition to the Eagles' running back depth chart.

The Philadelphia organization is in need of depth at the running back position as backups Kenneth Gainwell (hip) and Boston Scott (consussion) both deal with injury issues. Torrey is now the sixth running back on the Eagles' preseason roster, joining Gainwell, Scott, Miles Sanders, Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks.

Expect to see some action from Torrey during the Eagles' preseason opener against the New York Jets on Friday.