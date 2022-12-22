NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Quarterback Announcement

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Needing just one win to clinch the NFC East and potentially the top seed in the entire conference, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to take on their next challenge - the rival Dallas Cowboys - without Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On Thursday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni officially ruled Hurts out for Saturday's game. Veteran backup Gardner Minshew will get the starting nod in his place.

Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the waning minutes of Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears. He has started every game this season and is 13-1 on the year.

Eagles fans are understandably disappointed that their star quarterback won't be available, but believe that this isn't a must-win game so it's worth resting Hurts until he's healthy. Cowboys fans, on the other hand, are ready to see the tables turn after losing to the Eagles earlier this year while they had their own backup QB on the field:

Jalen Hurts has been nothing short of spectacular in his third year with the Eagles. He's improved by leaps and bounds as a passer without sacrificing his superb rushing ability.

But with Hurts now injured, the calculus for the Eagles might be abruptly changing. A win or a Vikings loss would clinch the top seed in the NFC and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

They could rest Hurts now and give him the better part of a month to recover before the playoffs. On the other hand, going that long without playing could leave him rusty.

Will the Eagles continue to win without Hurts?