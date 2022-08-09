NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Surgery News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 15: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 27-17. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be down one of their best offensive lineman going forward.

The team announced on Tuesday that veteran center Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery, which is being described as a small cleanup. There's currently no timetable for his return, but they expect him to be back on the field when the games start to count.

Eagles fans are a bit nervous about this surgery even though it looks to be minor.

One fan is ready to see how Cam Jurgens does in Kelce's place:

Kelce has been one of the most durable offensive linemen for the last seven years.

He hasn't missed a regular season game during that time and there's no doubt he'll try his best to keep that streak up heading into this season.