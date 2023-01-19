NFL World Reacts To Eli Manning's Cool Announcement

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

With the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs almost here, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning shared an interesting fact about the eight quarterbacks remaining in the field.

It turns out all eight starters were once counselors at the Manning Passing Academy.

"All 8 starting QB’s this weekend were counselors at the Manning Passing Academy," Manning wrote on Twitter. "Pretty cool."

Of course, Manning is referring to Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy.

NFL fans believe this stat is the best endorsement the Manning Passing Academy could ever receive.

"The Manning Academy is producing winners," one person said.

Another person tweeted, "I’d say that’s a pretty good advertisement!"



"Not surprising whatsoever," a third fan commented.

The Manning Passing Academy has to feel good about the work it has done over the past few years.

As for the NFL playoffs, the action will officially resume on Saturday afternoon.