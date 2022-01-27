NFL World Reacts To Eli Manning’s Telling Admission

Not many NFL quarterbacks can say they played for just one team for their entire professional career.

Eli Manning can, though.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback spent his entire career with the New York Giants before retiring. He believes Aaron Rodgers should do the same.

With speculation growing regarding Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, Manning offered some noteworthy advice this week.

“It was important for me to finish my career with the Giants, and I would think it would be important for him as well, just because of the legacy that he has, the history of Green Bay, being there as long as he has been, winning a championship and winning MVPs,” Manning told ESPN. “It’s not always greener on the other side. That’s what I had learned from talking to other people. You can go somewhere, and it’s not necessarily going to be better; it’s probably going to be worse.

Manning continued.

“Usually what happens is the egos get involved. It’s either his ego or the GM’s, and for some reason, that’s when there’s usually separation,” Manning said. “When a quarterback’s been there a long time and leaves, it’s because the egos can’t get along with everybody.

“If Aaron leaves, it’s probably going to be his own call. It’s going to be his decision, saying, ‘I want out of here.’ That’s what he basically said last year is he wanted to get out.”

"I don't think Aaron Rodgers has a set plan in place.. it sounds like he's trusting his instincts & he'll know when he knows" ~@OfficialAJHawk#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/10PI52elVU — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to Eli Manning’s insight. Not everyone is in agreement.

“Guys got the best team. And he wants to leave to just expose himself even more. Go on im waiting to see him even more exposed,” one fan tweeted.

“Every situation and person is different. No cookie cutters,” another fan added.

“Worked well for Tom and Peyton,” another fan pointed out.

Brett Favre, meanwhile, seems to agree with Eli. He believes Rodgers’ best chance to win another Super Bowl is in Green Bay.

"I think that there is still unfinished work left for him in Green Bay, and that is to win a Super Bowl." Hall of Famer @BrettFavre on Aaron Rodgers’ future. 👇VIDEO👇 | #Packers | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/0ehx9sDufC — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 25, 2022

Where do you see Rodgers playing in 2022?