NFL World Reacts To Elijah Moore Decision News

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 02: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 2, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the New York Jets moving wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Just a few weeks ago, Moore made it clear he wanted to be traded by the team. A young, talented wide receiver, he seemed to be the perfect trade candidate for several teams.

In the end, however, the Jets decided to keep him.

Some fans are wondering if the Packers gave the Jets a call.

"just humor me and tell me that one of the calls was from gutekunst. please," one person said.

"I don’t know what the jets are doing. You have a WR that isn’t being used and could gain you a player or draft picks and you choose to let him ride your bench…makes sense," another fan said.

"why keep this man in football jail. makes no sense, either use him or trade him. keeping him on the bench does NOTHING for the team. while trading him or playing him have real returns. alas. jets gonna jets. free my man," added a third.

What do you think of the Jets decision?