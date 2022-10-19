NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Bounced Check News

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Rumors of the Washington Commanders financial books being in disarray might not have been that far off.

A fan recently won the 50/50 raffle done by the Commanders and received a check. Unfortunately, when the fan went to the bank to collect the winnings, the check bounced.

That's right a check handed out by an NFL team was deemed no good. The Commanders responded to the news, saying the team sent a wire transfer instead.

"We've reached out to the fan and sent an electronic payment directly into his account," the statement read. "It was a bank error, and we've reached out to the bank to determine what happened, and to ensure it doesn't happen again."

While the Commanders remedied their error, fans still can't believe it happened.

"Bet there are no bank errors regarding anything with the yacht," one fan said about Commanders owner Dan Snyder's yacht.

"The Commanders have got to be one of the most poorly run professional sports franchises. Bounced a check to a contest winner," another person said.

"The absolute worst organization in sports rn," said another fan.

The Commanders are making headlines for all the wrong reasons.