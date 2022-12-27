NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Fans Video

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Fans wait for the start of the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

When the Cleveland Browns made the move for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the highest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history after more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, many fans felt gross about it.

But not too many in the Dawg Pound.

Recently, Bomani Jones' "Game Theory" sent The Good Liars to The Land to ask Browns fans their feelings on Deshaun Watson being the quarterback of their team. And some of their answers defied space and time.

The NFL world reacted to the embarrassing clip to start the week.

"It is strange not having a favorite football team anymore," a Cleveland native said. "The really sad thing is this would happen in likely every NFL city."

"Good. Keep shining a light on these idiots; let them represent the Browns. The organization deserves every bit of it," a user said.

"Oh no," commented Ben Axelrod.

"As someone who has spent quite a few December mornings in the Muni Lot... Nobody in the Muni Lot in December (or maybe at any time) should have their opinion be taken seriously, let alone broadcast."

Not great.