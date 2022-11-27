NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning.

There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com.

The field has been deemed "safe" to play on but it still looks a bit weird. Here's a look at it, courtesy of ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Fans can't help but laugh at how hilarious this looks.

"This is peak Cleveland," one fan wrote.

"Conceivably the only NFL franchise this could ever happen to," another tweet read.

The Browns are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET.

Hopefully, the field will still be fine by that time.