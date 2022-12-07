NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Crowd Projection

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 9: Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 24-yard field goal, in overtime, during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 27-24. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 NFL season with hopes of defending their Super Bowl title.

However, following a brutal rash of injuries and poor play, the Rams are closer to earning the NFL's worst record than a playoff appearance. The down season is starting to be shown in the fanbase as well.

Before Thursday night's contest between the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, it's Raiders fans buying all the tickets. According to a new report, Raiders fans will make up 63-percent of the fans in the stands tomorrow night.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news. One Raiders fan showed a photo from the team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Honestly, I'm shocked it's just 63 percent. I'd have guessed 83 percent and wondered if I was shooting low," another fan said.

"That number seems low tbh," added another.

The Rams and Raiders kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.