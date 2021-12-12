It’s just all bad in Jacksonville right now. The Jacksonville Jaguars are being shutout 20-0 and are well on their way to their 11th loss of the season.

The offense has looked inept, struggling to run for just eight yards on eight attempts. And Trevor Lawrence has thrown four interceptions to the Titans defense. Yet, that might not even be the ugliest part of their performance.

At one point, two Jaguars receivers ran routes into each other, causing an incompletion.

The meme-worthy play quickly made its rounds on NFL twitter.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars summed up,” responded one fan.

“Free Trevor Lawrence,” said another.

“New dysfunction level unlocked,” another joked.

“The ball sputtering into the frame at the end kills me,” laughed one more.

The Jaguars poor performance comes on the heels of numerous reports surrounding the dysfunction on the coaching staff. Urban Meyer reportedly losing the locker room and alienating coaches. Even calling members of his staff “losers.”

Not to mention, rumors that linebackers coach Charlie Strong is getting strong consideration to replace Meyer next season.