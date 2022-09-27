NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Justin Fields News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Through three weeks of the NFL season, the Bears passing game has been anything but pretty. Even though the Bears are 2-1, there's some cause for concern with how the offense has looked in year two of Justin Fields development.

Per The Leap's Peter Bukowski:

"Justin Fields’ 297 passing yards through the first 3 weeks is the lowest total since the merger for a starting QB..." Adding, "It’s the lowest total for any QB who started and finished 3 straight games at any point in a season since 1975."

The NFL world reacted to the troubling Fields fact on Tuesday.

Fields and the rest of Chicago's offense will look to get it right at the Giants on Sunday.