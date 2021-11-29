NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Kirk Cousins Moment

Oh no, Kirk Cousins!

The Minnesota Vikings star quarterback had one of the most-embarrassing moments of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota, trailing San Francisco late on Sunday, had to call a timeout when Cousins lined up under the wrong offensive lineman on a fourth down play.

Seriously.

The Vikings had to take a timeout before their 4th down play as Kirk Cousins lined up under his guard and tried to take the snap. pic.twitter.com/M9aNgeN0pj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 29, 2021

Welp.

This is the only QB I've ever seen do that pic.twitter.com/07cXwLl5Ok — Jr (@84WhySoSerious) November 29, 2021

Another angle of the Kirk Cousins gaffe @kcchia80 pic.twitter.com/KpRwBPigB5 — Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) November 29, 2021

It’s been a pretty tough day for Cousins overall.

Kirk Cousins today pic.twitter.com/APYKdwc4Tb — Realistic Randy (@realistic_randy) November 29, 2021

Cousins is 17 of 26 for 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers are leading the Vikings, 34-26, with less than 10 minutes to play on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on FOX.