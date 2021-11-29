NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Kirk Cousins Moment

The Spun

Oh no, Kirk Cousins!

The Minnesota Vikings star quarterback had one of the most-embarrassing moments of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota, trailing San Francisco late on Sunday, had to call a timeout when Cousins lined up under the wrong offensive lineman on a fourth down play.

It’s been a pretty tough day for Cousins overall.

Cousins is 17 of 26 for 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers are leading the Vikings, 34-26, with less than 10 minutes to play on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on FOX.

