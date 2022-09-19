NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The champagne showers started way too early in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

With the Raiders up 16 late in the third, one Raiders fan celebrated a little prematurely; only to watch his team lose by six thanks to some Kyler Murray magic and an overtime walk-off TD courtesy of the Cardinals defense.

The NFL world roasted the fan after the comeback was completed.

"Could not imagine," one user laughed.

"You got Josh McDaniels'd."

"Go to Vegas for no other reason than to count the idiots there," another tweeted.

"This [MF] right here is why the Raiders lost," another said. "He did this after a field goal (while wearing white at home)? This dude is even a real fan?"

"I cannot believe this happened," another cried.

Put it in the Freezing Cold Takes Hall of Fame.