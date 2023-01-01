NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Ron Rivera Update

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Apparently everyone knew Washington's situation this weekend except for their head coach.

According to NBC Sports' Pete Hailey, "Ron Rivera just learned that the Commanders could be eliminated today."

The NFL world reacted to the admission on social media.

"Fireable. Honestly," replied Andreas Wiseman. "Awful, awful lack of prep."

"LOL he too old man," another user laughed. "That’s a FIREABLE offense alone."

"Pretty certain Ron Rivera learned that he could be eliminated today too," another said.

"Did you ask him why he didn’t know that?" replied FOX 61's Edward Ford.

"Ron:"



"Yeah I'm out man."

"This just has me laughing," another tweeted. "His heart is still in DC but his brain is down in Florida in the retirement condo."

A fitting way to end what's been a terrible past 365 days for the Commanders franchise.