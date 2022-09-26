NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Through three weeks this NFL season, the Denver Broncos offense really hasn't been humming the way people thought it would when they mortgaged the house for Russell Wilson. But one notable stat really points out the difference between Wilson's team now and the team he left behind.

According to ESPN analytics expert Seth Walder, Wilson currently ranks 21st in league-wide QBR. Meanwhile, his former backup and replacement with the Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith, ranks 10th in the NFL.

Through three games Wilson has 743 passing yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The Broncos have yet to score more than 16 points in a game and rank 30th in the league in points scored.

By contrast, Smith already has a win over Wilson and is completing over 77-percent of his passes through three games. He's only 1-2 as a starter, but has still looked rejuvenated after silencing the doubters in Week 1.

NFL fans are having a ball pointing out how easily Wilson has been replaced in Seattle:

It's not too much of an exaggeration to say that the Denver Broncos are a defensive team right now. While their offense ranks near the bottom, their defense ranks is averaging a mere 12 points allowed per game.

Granted, the Broncos defense hasn't exactly been tested by the most high-octane offenses the NFL has to offer yet, but that is expected to change soon. And when it does, the Broncos will really need Wilson to play like he played in Seattle if they want to keep on winning

Will Russell Wilson turn the season around?