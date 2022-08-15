NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stefon Diggs News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made an embarrassing confession on Monday morning.
Diggs revealed that he ran out of gas on the highway but was saved by having a gas station right across the street.
"This my second time really running out of gas. Luckily I was across the street from the gas station," Diggs tweeted.
That confession led to some fans giving Diggs some flack for not checking his gas mileage.
"Once the light goes on, I get gas. My anxiety won’t allow it to go further haha," one fan tweeted.
"Diggsy!!!! Get a bike!!! Those never run out of gas!!!!!!"
If Diggs applies his pass-catching skills to catching when his gas tank is low, he'll never have to deal with this issue again.