NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Moment

On ESPN's First Take today, Stephen A. Smith made another embarrassing mistake regarding the NFL.

He suggested the Los Angeles Chargers would score the most point this week. "I'm gonna go with the Chargers (to score the most points in the division)... Justin Herbert, (Mike) Williams, Keenan Allen!" Stephen A. said.

Molly Qerim followed the question up by asking who would win the game and Stephen A. replied with, "I don't know... I'm gonna go with the Raiders. I'll go with them."

Football fans flocked to social media to react to his error. Fans joked that if there was a team out there that could lose after scoring more points - it would definitely be the Chargers.

"To be fair if there’s a team that could possibly score more points in a game and still lose it would be the chargers," one fan joked.

Most fans just decided to use one of Smith's most famous lines against him this afternoon.

"Stay off the Weeeedddd!!!" one person said.

Stephen A. hasn't had the best week.