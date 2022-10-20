NFL World Reacts To Encouraging Damien Harris News

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was a full participant during practice on Thursday.

Harris missed the Pats' Week 6 win over the Browns after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this encouraging update for Harris.

"Certainly a quicker recovery than I had expected for Harris," one fan wrote.

"See they play Monday night I can’t risk starting him this week I would literally have no back up. There is nothing on the waiver wire either," a fantasy manager added.

"Excellent get him back in the pit!" another said.

Patriots backup Rhamondre Stevenson has put up some excellent production in Harris' absence. After Harris left the game in Week 5, Stevenson went on to log 161 rushing yards. He notched 76 more yards and two touchdowns this past weekend.

The Patriots will face off against the Chicago Bears in a primetime matchup on Monday night.

Harris' practice status on Friday should be a good indicator of his likelihood to play on Monday.