NFL World Reacts To Encouraging D'Andre Swift News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions attempts to carry the ball against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team during their game at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions' offense has struggled recently in the absence of star running back D'Andre Swift, who is battling an ankle injury. But the news is looking good moving forward.

On Wednesday, Swift was a full participant in Lions practice. It was the first time in several weeks that Swift was with the team since suffering his injury in Week 3.

Four weeks into the season, the Detroit Lions had the number one scoring offense in the NFL. But over their last two games, the Lions have scored a grand total of six points.

For a wide variety of reasons, fans are thrilled to see Swift coming back. Lions fans believe he'll get the offense back on track while fantasy football managers are glad to finally pull him off their benches:

D'Andre Swift was the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft following a stellar career at Georgia and was an impact player for the Lions early on despite their on-field struggles.

As a rookie, Swift recorded 10 touchdowns and over 800 yards from scrimmage in 13 games. The following year he had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and seven more touchdowns.

In the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift had an incredible 144 rushing yards on just 15 carries. The following week, he had 87 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in a win over the Washington Commanders.

The Lions will be happy to have him back - whenever he's ready to play again.