NFL World Reacts To Encouraging Deebo Samuel Update

It's looking like the 49ers' Deebo Samuel avoided devastating injury after being carted off the field Sunday.

After seeing how emotional Samuel was leaving the field, many feared the worst. But now, according to reports, the team is "optimistic" about Deebo's status going forward.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz: "Early indications are that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel did not suffer a serious injury ... I’m told the First-Team All-Pro WR badly twisted his ankle, but the team is optimistic he’s okay. Deebo will undergo more tests as a precaution."

The NFL world reacted to the encouraging Deebo update on Twitter.

"Would be an absolute best case scenario!" a 49ers fan said.

"This is potentially a MASSIVE relief on the Deebo Samuel front," tweeted NinerNoise.com.

"Huge news!!!"

"If you watch the injury video, there is a significant amount of torque across his ankle region," commented Dr. Nirav Pandya. "If x-rays did not show any fractures, the next step would be an MRI. This can differentiate low vs. high ankle sprain as well as degree of injury."

Some welcome good news on what could've been a tough Sunday in San Francisco.