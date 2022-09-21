NFL World Reacts To Encouraging Justin Herbert News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appears to be making a speedy recovery after suffering a ribcage injury during last Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network insider Bridget Condon, Herbert was back on the practice field Tuesday. He participated in light throwing exercises with no pads and looked like "his normal self."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this encouraging news for the star QB.

"This mf really ain't human.... MVP SOON," one fan wrote.

"Not believing it until i see it. I’ll be shocked if Herbert plays Sunday," another said.

"J Herbo got that dawg in him," another said.

Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage during the second half of Thursday's loss to the Chiefs. Despite this injury, the 24-year-old quarterback stayed in the game and threw an incredible 4th-quarter touchdown pass to cut the lead to three.

With or without their star quarterback, the Chargers will look to bounce back in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.