NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs look on during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bieniemy is being asked to interview for the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator position. It's unclear if Bieniemy would accept such a request as it would be a lateral move rather than a promotion.

Over the past few years Bieneimy has interviewed for just about every NFL team. It's possible that Bieniemy is looking for more opportunities to prove that he can be a great coach without working with an all-time great head coach in Andy Reid or an all-time great QB in Patrick Mahomes.

NFL fans seem to have a hard time believing that Bieniemy is open to a lateral move such as this. But Washington Commanders fans are overjoyed by the mere possibility.

Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018 and in that span the Chiefs have finished no worse than sixth in offense in a season. The Chiefs have not missed an AFC Championship Game under his watch either.

Proposed reasons behind Bieniemy's inability to get a head coaching job have ranged from his arrest record to systemic issues in the league's hiring practices.

But the end result is the same: Eric Bieniemy is not a head coach and by the looks of things he won't be one in 2023 either.

Will Bieniemy make the move to Washington, or is he staying in Kansas City?