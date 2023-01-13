NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Update

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has a word with Patrick Mahomes #15 during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the football world when he announced who the team interviewed for its head coaching vacancy.

Irsay revealed the team spoke with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It was a shock to football fans because there was no prior mention of the potential interview.

However, the football world thinks it could be a perfect pairing given the Colts brutal 2022 season.

"I think EB and Jonathan Taylor would make a good pairing. Should be lots of HC vacancies this year, might be EB's year," one fan said.

Most think it's time for Bieniemy to finally get a head coaching job.

"This guy been interviewing for like 3 years now," one fan said.

"Would probably be the smartest hire in my opinion. Guy should’ve been a head coach two years ago," added another fan.

Will Bieniemy land an NFL head coaching job this offseason?