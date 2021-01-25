The Spun

Eric Fisher gets helped off of the field.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs should be all smiles as the head into their second straight Super Bowl appearance.

But, their victory over the Bills in Sunday night’s AFC Championship was marred by an injury to Pro Bowl offensive tackle Eric Fisher. After leaving the game with an apparent leg issue, Fisher was announced out for the remainder of the contest with an Achilles injury.

Since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2013, Fisher has started 113/117 games played. With two Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections over the past three seasons, the eighth-year tackle has solidified himself as a vital contributor on the Kansas City front line.

With the Super Bowl looming in just a couple weeks, the NFL world is clearly worried about Fisher’s return.

The Chiefs couldn’t have lost Fisher at a worse time. Going up against Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul in the Super Bowl, Kansas City needs its veteran leader now more than ever.

The Tampa Bay pass rush has been unstoppable as of late. In tonight’s NFC Championship game alone, Barrett and Pierre-Paul combined for five sacks on Aaron Rodgers. Just like Kansas City could be in a couple weeks, Green Bay was without their star left tackle David Bakhtiari due to injury.

There’s still a chance Fisher could return for the Super Bowl if there’s no tear, but anything Achilles related is usually fairly serious.

Stay tuned for updates on the injury situation for Eric Fisher as the week progresses.


