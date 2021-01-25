The Kansas City Chiefs should be all smiles as the head into their second straight Super Bowl appearance.

But, their victory over the Bills in Sunday night’s AFC Championship was marred by an injury to Pro Bowl offensive tackle Eric Fisher. After leaving the game with an apparent leg issue, Fisher was announced out for the remainder of the contest with an Achilles injury.

Since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2013, Fisher has started 113/117 games played. With two Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections over the past three seasons, the eighth-year tackle has solidified himself as a vital contributor on the Kansas City front line.

With the Super Bowl looming in just a couple weeks, the NFL world is clearly worried about Fisher’s return.

Eric Fisher is 26-1 over the last two seasons. He's not a guy the Chiefs can easily afford to lose. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 25, 2021

Eric Fisher is the one piece this offensive line cannot lose. This is not good. — ArrowheadTom (@ArrowheadTom) January 25, 2021

Eric Fisher's injury might swing the Super Bowl. That's rough. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) January 25, 2021

Eric Fisher, one of the longest-tenured Chiefs, had to be helped off the field by Anthony Sherman. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 25, 2021

The Chiefs couldn’t have lost Fisher at a worse time. Going up against Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul in the Super Bowl, Kansas City needs its veteran leader now more than ever.

The Tampa Bay pass rush has been unstoppable as of late. In tonight’s NFC Championship game alone, Barrett and Pierre-Paul combined for five sacks on Aaron Rodgers. Just like Kansas City could be in a couple weeks, Green Bay was without their star left tackle David Bakhtiari due to injury.

There’s still a chance Fisher could return for the Super Bowl if there’s no tear, but anything Achilles related is usually fairly serious.

Stay tuned for updates on the injury situation for Eric Fisher as the week progresses.