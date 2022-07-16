NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Vacation Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: TV personality Charissa Thompson attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are having quite the offseason.

The two sports media celebrities took a recent vacation to Big Sky, Montana.

Andrews and Thompson even got dressed for the occasion.

"Giddy up @charissajthompson #winners 💕💕 here for all of this!!," Constance Schwartz wrote.

"I don’t care how much he loves Beth… rip wouldn’t be able to resist 🔥🔥🔥🔥," said Kelly Stafford, the wife of NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"I mean all the years, all the cute photos of you 2, this is it!!! This is the greatest!! Who needs more fox promos? 🏈Lol This should suffice!!! 🔥🔥🔥 love it," wrote Kristin Ritacco.

"Awww. @erinandrews @charissajthompson 🔥🔥🙌 @calmdownpodcast Hope your guys are having fun!! 🙌," a fan wrote.

Thompson and Andrews deserve plenty of vacation time.

They're going to be busy once the 2022 NFL season commences later this year.