NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews’ Surprising Admission

Longtime NFL and college football sideline reporter Erin Andrews had a pretty surprising admission on her podcast this week.

Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, admitted on her podcast with Charissa Thompson, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, what her favorite Christmas present is from her parents.

It’s underwear.

“My dad would stick out one arm for me and one arm for Ken. He’d put his head down in the underwear store and my mom would just start putting thongs on each one of his arms!” she admitted.

“My dad would stick out one arm for me and one arm for Ken. He’d put his head down in the underwear store and my mom would just start putting thongs on each one of his arms!” @ErinAndrews HAHA🤣🤣 #CalmDown #PoorSteve #ThongArms @CharissaT pic.twitter.com/gMnTy8osKf — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) December 17, 2021

That’s quite a story.

“My favorite Christmas present every year from my parents! UNDERWEAR!!!” Andrews added on social media.

NFL fans are pretty surprised that Andrews would admit something like this for everyone to hear. But hey, underwear is a useful present.

“God bless your father. As a father of two boys I can’t imagine having to go through that,” one fan admitted.

“Being the Dad of 5 daughters I so feel your Dad’s pain!” another fan admitted on Twitter.

“Poor Ken,” one fan added.

Poor Ken, indeed. But hey, good for him for being a solid sport about it.