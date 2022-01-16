NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews’ Surprising Admission

Sideline reporters are an integral part of NFL broadcasts, providing viewers with up-to-the-minute reports before, during and after the games.

However, what you’re hearing from the sideline reporters might not always be 100 percent accurate. At least, that’s what veteran sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson admitted on their podcast this week.

Both Andrews and Thompson admitted to previously helping coaches out by not revealing what they said during their halftime interviews.

“I was like ‘oh coach what adjustments are you gonna make at halftime?’ He goes, ‘that’s a great perfume you’re wearing.’ I was like ‘oh f*ck, this isn’t gonna work.’ I’m not kidding, I made up a report,” Thompson said on an episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.

“I’ve done that too,” Andrews added. “For a coach that I didn’t wanna throw under the bus because he was telling me all the wrong stuff!”

Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews discuss how NFL coaches have often told them nothing, leading to interesting “reports” https://t.co/ZiVZsY5DoA pic.twitter.com/TKPy4Zzrh3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“Kinda feel like the story here is the perfume comment,” Kerith Burke tweeted.

“And that they didn’t out the coaches when they could have, which I’m not saying is the right or wrong thing to do, but is noteworthy,” one fan added on social media.

“So, we should never believe anything they report, ever again, right? If coaches say stupid stuff, then air it, or report that the coach said stupid stuff,” one fan tweeted.

“Imagine asking an NFL coach a question and him responding by telling you how you smell. I wish these coaches were outed,” one fan added.

The NFL playoffs, meanwhile, continue on Sunday, with the Bucs taking on the Eagles, the Cowboys playing the 49ers and the Chiefs playing the Steelers.