NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display.

Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game.

Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making headlines with her outfit. The FOX reporter and NFL Network's Jane Slater are both rocking similar colorful outfits.

Check it out.

Fans couldn't get enough.

"My two favorite reporters. Keep doing your thing ladies!!" one fan said.

"Looking great, great reporting as always!" added another.

Andrews recently revealed her favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving foods as well.

"I love green bean casserole. I love it and the crunchy onions need to be golden. Just a little crispy-crisp - a little burnt, maybe. And then worst, I don't do the whole sweet potato marshmallow kind of situation. Not my jam," she said.

What do you think of her list?