NFL World Reacts To ESPN Analyst's Apology Monday

Sunday's performance down in Dallas had one ESPN analyst issuing an apology to the Cowboys.

Appearing on "Get Up" Monday morning, Ryan Clark had to say sorry to the 'Boys down in Big D following the team's 40-3 beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings.

"Dear, Dan Quinn, Joe Whitt Jr, Trevon Diggs, Jayron Kearse, Micah Parsons and Donovan Wilson, My bad! I was wrong," Clark tweeted. "Y’all kicked a whole game of azz. I apologize. Publicly."

The NFL world reacted to Clark's apology on social media.

"Real one!!" Micah Parsons replied.

"Way to own it," commented Cowboys writer Patrik Walker. "A rare quality these days."

"Where are all the Twitter warriors who said Trevon Diggs sucks and having too many interceptions is a bad thing?" a fan asked. "Please step forward."

"This is real! Respect."

"Love the accountability from Ryan," tweeted Joe Trahan. "We need more of this."

Clark has always been one to keep it real. He kept that going on Monday.