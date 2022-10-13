NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Bombshell Dan Snyder Report

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder often ranks among the most hated professional sports owners in America among fans. But it appears that even among his peers he isn't exactly loved - or liked.

A bombshell report from ESPN on Thursday revealed that Snyder has been attempting to gather "intel" on the other NFL owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. That report also revealed how at least one nameless NFL owner stated that "All [of] the owners hate Dan."

The gist of the report is that if the NFL attempts to oust Snyder as owner of the Commanders, he has enough "dirt" on other top owners to take down several others or potentially the entire league with him.

The reaction from the wider NFL world has been a combination of excitement and ridicule. Just about everyone believes that Snyder is terrible but are curious to see what he has:

There is literally nothing that Dan Snyder can expose about the NFL that people don't already believe though. The NFL tanked its credibility in 2014 during the Ray Rice scandal and years earlier with the revelations about concussions.

Roger Goodell and the league stood tall then and it's hard to imagine anything can cut them down to size, let alone topple them now.

But Snyder can probably still give the NFL some PR headaches to deal with if and when they do oust him.

And by the looks of things, Snyder's departure is more a matter of "when" than "if."