NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Controversial Player Rankings

UKRAINE - 2021/07/19: In this photo illustration the ESPN+ (ESPN Plus) logo of an US video streaming service is seen on a smartphone with its website in the background. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/Getty Images

Best believe if there's a list out there, somebody's gonna be mad at it.

On Wednesday, ESPN revealed its top 100 NFL players chosen by its panel of 50+ experts. And for the third straight season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped the list.

The NFL world reacted to some of the controversial rankings on social media.

"Not a Brady guy,,,, but 20?!!!" one user asked.

"KELCE OUTSIDE OF 10 WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU," a Chiefs fan tweeted in all-caps.

"This is absolutely absurd."

"This list is trash how you not gonna have Derrick Henry on here anyone could agree on this," another said.

"Lamar Jackson not cracking the top 40 is hilarious. These lists are so bad, every single time. Completely useless."

Who cracks your top 5?